Syria war monitor reports Israeli strikes near Damascus

Middle East News
2024-12-12 | 07:44
High views
Syria war monitor reports Israeli strikes near Damascus
Syria war monitor reports Israeli strikes near Damascus

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor reported Israeli strikes near Damascus, where AFP correspondents said they heard loud explosions.

"Israeli air strikes targeted the outskirts of the capital Damascus," Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.



AFP

