News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia pulling back but not out of Syria: Sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
2024-12-14 | 10:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russia pulling back but not out of Syria: Sources tell Reuters
Russia is pulling back its military from the front lines in northern Syria and from posts in the Alawite Mountains but is not leaving its two main bases in the country after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, four Syrian officials told Reuters.
The ousting of Assad, who along with his late father, former President Hafez al-Assad, had forged a close alliance with Moscow, has thrown the future of Russia's bases - the Hmeimim airbase in Latakia and the Tartous naval facility - into question.
Satellite footage from Friday shows what appeared to be at least two Antonov AN-124s, among the world's largest cargo planes, at the Hmeimim base with their nose cones open, apparently preparing to load up.
At least one cargo plane flew out on Saturday for Libya, a Syrian security official stationed outside the facility said.
Syrian military and security sources in contact with the Russians told Reuters that Moscow was pulling back its forces from the front lines and withdrawing some heavy equipment and senior Syrian officers.
But the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, said Russia was not pulling out of its two main bases and currently had no intention of doing so.
Reuters
Middle East News
Russia
Bases
Military
Syria
Reuters
Next
Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza ceasefire efforts, hostages with top US officials
US flies freed American Travis Timmerman out of Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
Russia hopes to keep military bases in Syria, contacts opposition
Middle East News
2024-12-12
Russia hopes to keep military bases in Syria, contacts opposition
0
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Security of Russian military bases in Syria 'guaranteed': Deputy says
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Security of Russian military bases in Syria 'guaranteed': Deputy says
0
Middle East News
2024-12-13
Russian grain exports to Syria suspended due to uncertainty about the future: Sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
2024-12-13
Russian grain exports to Syria suspended due to uncertainty about the future: Sources tell Reuters
0
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Kremlin says in contact with new Syrian leadership over Russian bases
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Kremlin says in contact with new Syrian leadership over Russian bases
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Intel and strategy: Inside Israel's regional plan against Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Intel and strategy: Inside Israel's regional plan against Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Syria's silent export: The rise of Captagon as a financial powerhouse
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Syria's silent export: The rise of Captagon as a financial powerhouse
0
Middle East News
12:09
HTS leader Ahmed Al Sharaa criticizes Israeli actions, emphasizes stability in Syria
Middle East News
12:09
HTS leader Ahmed Al Sharaa criticizes Israeli actions, emphasizes stability in Syria
0
Middle East News
11:43
Turkey reopens Damascus embassy after al-Assad’s fall
Middle East News
11:43
Turkey reopens Damascus embassy after al-Assad’s fall
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:46
UAE official says new Syria leaders' Islamist ties 'worrying'
Middle East News
08:46
UAE official says new Syria leaders' Islamist ties 'worrying'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12
Villages emptied, lines redrawn: Israel seeks long-term control in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12
Villages emptied, lines redrawn: Israel seeks long-term control in Syria
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Lebanon's General Security reviews cases of 1,000 Syrians at Masnaa border, grants entry to humanitarian cases
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Lebanon's General Security reviews cases of 1,000 Syrians at Masnaa border, grants entry to humanitarian cases
0
Lebanon News
09:50
Lebanon's FM emphasizes importance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty
Lebanon News
09:50
Lebanon's FM emphasizes importance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:21
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The resistance prevented Israel from achieving Its goals
Lebanon News
11:21
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The resistance prevented Israel from achieving Its goals
2
World News
10:25
Trump-Vance transition team issues statement targeting fake news against Massad Boulos
World News
10:25
Trump-Vance transition team issues statement targeting fake news against Massad Boulos
3
Lebanon News
06:41
Israeli strike kills one in vehicle targeting on Khardali road in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:41
Israeli strike kills one in vehicle targeting on Khardali road in South Lebanon
4
Middle East News
12:09
HTS leader Ahmed Al Sharaa criticizes Israeli actions, emphasizes stability in Syria
Middle East News
12:09
HTS leader Ahmed Al Sharaa criticizes Israeli actions, emphasizes stability in Syria
5
Lebanon News
09:21
Walid Joumblatt congratulates Syrian commander Ahmed Al Sharaa on victory over Assad regime
Lebanon News
09:21
Walid Joumblatt congratulates Syrian commander Ahmed Al Sharaa on victory over Assad regime
6
Lebanon News
07:07
Low-altitude drone activity reported over Beirut and southern suburbs
Lebanon News
07:07
Low-altitude drone activity reported over Beirut and southern suburbs
7
World News
14:30
US flies freed American Travis Timmerman out of Syria
World News
14:30
US flies freed American Travis Timmerman out of Syria
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
A decade after Ghouta massacre: Israel's strikes redefine the fight against Syrian weapons
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
A decade after Ghouta massacre: Israel's strikes redefine the fight against Syrian weapons
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More