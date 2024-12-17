News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Specials
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian to make rare visit to Egypt for D-8 summit
Middle East News
2024-12-17 | 04:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian to make rare visit to Egypt for D-8 summit
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will take part in a summit of big Muslim countries in Egypt on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, the first visit by an Iranian president to Egypt in more than a decade.
Egypt is hosting the summit of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, which also includes Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi travelled to Egypt in October to discuss regional issues with Egyptian officials, while his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty travelled to Tehran earlier in July to attend Pezeshkian's inauguration.
"We have the important summit... known as D-8 in Egypt, the foreign minister will take part in the ministerial conference and then the summit will be held with the participation of the president," Baghaei said in a weekly televised news conference.
Iran will discuss regional and bilateral affairs with the participating countries on the sidelines of the summit, Baghaei added.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Masoud Pezeshkian
Egypt
D-8
Summit
Next
Italy ready to engage with Syria, urges 'maximum caution': PM says
Envoy says France will stand 'with Syrians' during transition
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-09
Lebanese PM Mikati invited to D-8 Summit in Cairo
Lebanon News
2024-12-09
Lebanese PM Mikati invited to D-8 Summit in Cairo
0
Middle East News
2024-10-17
Iranian foreign minister makes rare trip to Egypt
Middle East News
2024-10-17
Iranian foreign minister makes rare trip to Egypt
0
Middle East News
2024-10-16
Iran's FM arrives in Egypt for first visit since 2013: State media
Middle East News
2024-10-16
Iran's FM arrives in Egypt for first visit since 2013: State media
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:52
UN envoy says lifting sanctions on Syria will help address immense needs
Middle East News
10:52
UN envoy says lifting sanctions on Syria will help address immense needs
0
Middle East News
10:21
Netanyahu holds meeting to assess the situation in Mount Hermon
Middle East News
10:21
Netanyahu holds meeting to assess the situation in Mount Hermon
0
Middle East News
09:57
Egyptian source denies reports of Netanyahu's expected visit to Cairo: Al-Qahera News
Middle East News
09:57
Egyptian source denies reports of Netanyahu's expected visit to Cairo: Al-Qahera News
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:31
Intensive Egyptian-Qatari efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza: Al-Qahera News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:31
Intensive Egyptian-Qatari efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza: Al-Qahera News
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israel warns Lebanese residents against traveling south to designated villages: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israel warns Lebanese residents against traveling south to designated villages: Army spokesperson
0
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Ubayda Arnaout tells LBCI: New Syria will respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and build a civil state
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Ubayda Arnaout tells LBCI: New Syria will respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and build a civil state
0
World News
2024-12-06
Russian embassy in Syria urges its citizens to leave the country
World News
2024-12-06
Russian embassy in Syria urges its citizens to leave the country
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:12
Kirby says: White House believes we are close to reaching an agreement in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:12
Kirby says: White House believes we are close to reaching an agreement in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
From Mezzeh prison to Mount Qasioun: the search for missing American journalist Austin Tice persists
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
From Mezzeh prison to Mount Qasioun: the search for missing American journalist Austin Tice persists
3
Lebanon News
12:58
Drones, reconnaissance aircraft fly at low altitudes over Tyre, South Lebanon: State media says
Lebanon News
12:58
Drones, reconnaissance aircraft fly at low altitudes over Tyre, South Lebanon: State media says
4
Lebanon News
06:05
Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational
Lebanon News
06:05
Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
6
Middle East News
13:25
Israel prepares for 'major' strike on Yemen after missile attack on Tel Aviv: LBCI correspondent says
Middle East News
13:25
Israel prepares for 'major' strike on Yemen after missile attack on Tel Aviv: LBCI correspondent says
7
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Lebanon updates fuel prices
8
Lebanon Economy
04:49
Ogero chief tells LBCI: Damage assessment ongoing, $117 million in initial losses
Lebanon Economy
04:49
Ogero chief tells LBCI: Damage assessment ongoing, $117 million in initial losses
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More