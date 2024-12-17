UN declares one million Syrians may return in first half of 2025

The United Nations said Tuesday it expects around one million people to return to Syria in the first half of 2025 following the collapse of President Bashar al-Assad's rule.



"We have forecasted that we hope to see somewhere in the order of one million Syrians returning between January and June of next year," Rema Jamous Imseis, the Middle East and North Africa director for the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR told a press briefing in Geneva.



AFP