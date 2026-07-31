U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday likened the influx of tens of thousands migrants into Spain's Ceuta enclave in north Africa to "an invasion" -- warning that Americans risk a similar crisis on their own shores.



"I saw Spain yesterday, and I watched the catastrophe that took place," he told a meeting of his cabinet at the presidential Camp David retreat in Maryland. "It looks like an invasion of a country by hundreds of thousands of people, and that same thing's going to happen to us if the Republicans don't get elected, except worse, much bigger."



AFP