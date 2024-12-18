CIA director to meet Qatari PM in Doha on Wednesday

Middle East News
2024-12-18 | 00:34
High views
0min
CIA director to meet Qatari PM in Doha on Wednesday

CIA Director William Burns will meet with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The meeting aims to address outstanding issues between Israel and Hamas, the source said, adding that discussions will focus on advancing a potential ceasefire in Gaza and securing the release of hostages.

The CIA declined to comment on the meeting.

Reuters

