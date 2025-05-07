UAE mediating secret talks between Israel and Syria, sources tell Reuters

Middle East News
07-05-2025 | 09:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UAE mediating secret talks between Israel and Syria, sources tell Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UAE mediating secret talks between Israel and Syria, sources tell Reuters

The United Arab Emirates has set up a backchannel for talks between Israel and Syria, three people familiar with the matter said, as Syria's new rulers seek regional help to manage an increasingly hostile relationship with their southern neighbour.

The indirect contacts, which have not been previously reported, are focused on security and intelligence matters and confidence-building between two states with no official relations, a person with direct knowledge of the matter, a Syrian security source, and a regional intelligence official, said.

The first source described the effort, which began days after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa visited the UAE on April 13, as currently focused on "technical matters," and said there was no limit to what may eventually be discussed.

The senior Syrian security source told Reuters the backchannel was limited strictly to security-related issues, focusing on several counterterrorism files.

The source said that purely military matters, particularly those concerning Israeli army activities in Syria, fell outside the scope of the current channel.

The intelligence source said UAE security officials, Syrian intelligence officials, and former Israeli intelligence officials were involved in the mechanism, among others.

They spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Syria's presidency and the UAE foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment. The Israeli prime minister's office declined to comment.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa

LBCI Next
Yemen's Houthis say attacks on Israel will continue
Oman says it has mediated ceasefire deal between Yemen's Houthis, US
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-29

Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo near 'significant breakthrough,' security sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14

No breakthrough in Gaza talks, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-26

US sanctions hold up Qatari support for Syria: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-04

Kurdish oil export talks between Iraq and oil companies postponed after financial disputes: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Israel split over Trump’s 'bombshells' on Yemen, hostages and skipped visit— the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

‘Lebanon is beautiful’: Emiratis return as UAE lifts travel ban

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Gulf signals return: Arab Fund pledges fresh support for Lebanon’s recovery

LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

Saudi Arabia welcomes US-Houthi ceasefire deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:43

Israeli airstrike kills one in Miyeh w Miyeh, east of Sidon in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-31

Family dispute turns deadly in Hermel, investigation launched

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Transport minister tells LBCI: Security 'under control' at Beirut airport, upgrades underway

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-05

Rocket fallout: Lebanon advances with Hamas handovers, tensions ease

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:43

Israeli airstrike kills one in Miyeh w Miyeh, east of Sidon in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

UK eases Lebanon travel advisory, maintains warnings for certain areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Hamas mourns member killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

Lebanese PM pledges political reform, banking overhaul

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

First UAE plane lands at Beirut Airport after flight ban lifted

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

President Aoun vows reforms as Arab Fund resumes development support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Transport minister tells LBCI: Security 'under control' at Beirut airport, upgrades underway

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:47

Lebanon’s Agriculture Minister, UNIFIL chief agree on mechanism to allow farmers access to border lands

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More