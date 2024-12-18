Syria war monitor says 21 pro-Turkey fighters killed near a flashpoint northern town

A Syria war monitor said 21 pro-Turkey fighters were killed Wednesday after they attacked a Kurdish-held position near a flashpoint northern town despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire extension in the area.



"At least 21 members of pro-Turkey factions were killed and others wounded by fire from the Manbij Military Council after pro-Turkey factions attacked" a position at the Tishreen Dam, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the town of Manbij, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



The Manbij Military Council is affiliated with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.



AFP