Israel strikes port and energy targets in Yemen

Middle East News
2024-12-19 | 05:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel strikes port and energy targets in Yemen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israel strikes port and energy targets in Yemen

Israel launched strikes against ports and energy infrastructure in Houthi-held parts of Yemen early on Thursday and threatened more attacks against the Iran-aligned militant group, which has launched hundreds of missiles at Israel over the past year.

As Israeli jets were in the air, the Israeli military said it intercepted a missile headed towards central Israel which destroyed a school building in the town of Ramat Efal with what a military spokesperson described as falling shrapnel.

The Israeli attack, involving 14 fighter jets and other aircraft, came in two waves, with a first series of strikes on the ports of Salif and Ras Issa and a second series hitting the capital Sanaa, military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told reporters.

"We made extensive preparations for these operations with efforts to refine our intelligence and to optimize the strikes," he said.

Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthis, said the airstrikes killed nine people, seven in Salif and two in the Ras Issa oil facility, both in the western province of Hodeidah.

In Sanaa, the strikes also targeted two central power stations south and north of the capital, Sanaa, which Al Masirah said had cut electricity to thousands of families.

The Israeli attacks followed a strike on Monday by U.S. aircraft against a command and control facility operated by the Houthis, which control much of Yemen.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Strikes

Port

Energy

Targets

Yemen

LBCI Next
Putin says fall of Assad not a 'defeat' for Russia
20 migrants die in shipwreck off Tunisia, five rescued: Coastguard
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:37

Hamas says Israeli strikes in Yemen ‘dangerous development’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-17

Israeli drone targets Rapid car in Majdal Zoun in South Lebanon; casualties reported

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-15

Israel readies for strikes as Trump’s ‘maximum pressure 2.0’ targets Iran’s nuclear threat – the details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:03

UN chief sees 'flame of hope' in Syria, calls for end to Israeli strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
09:57

Hundreds in Damascus protest for democracy, women's rights: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
08:48

Netanyahu warns Yemen's Houthis of 'heavy price' after strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

War death toll in Gaza stands at 45,129: Health Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier, trigger sonic boom over Lebanon areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hezbollah calls on nations to unite against aggression targeting the region's peoples

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-10

Israeli army begins plan to destroy Syrian Navy after near destruction of Syrian Air Force: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

US President Biden says Gaza war 'should end'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israeli settlers breach Blue Line, set up tents in Lebanon as country records 400 ceasefire violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Frangieh reaffirms presidential bid, urges unity in upcoming election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:37

Israel's army claims to destroy Hezbollah command post in southern Lebanon, spokesperson says

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

US, France, and UNIFIL host meeting with Lebanese and Israeli forces in Naqoura - Joint statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:06

Democratic Gathering bloc backs Joseph Aoun for president, urges action on ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Lebanon, Turkey vow to support Syria's recovery and reconstruction efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

As Syria’s crisis shifts, Lebanon revisits prisoner amnesty amid growing pressure, political divides

LBCI
Middle East News
13:32

Syria war monitor says 21 pro-Turkey fighters killed near a flashpoint northern town

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More