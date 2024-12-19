No talk of ceasefire deal between Turkey and US-backed SDF in northern Syria: Turkish official

There is no talk of a ceasefire deal between Turkey and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria, contrary to a U.S. announcement on the issue, a Turkish defense ministry official said Thursday.



The official was responding to comments from State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, who said a ceasefire between Turkey and the SDF around the northern Syrian city of Manbij has been extended until the end of this week.



"As Turkey, it is out of the question for us to have talks with any terrorist organization. The (U.S.) statement must be a slip of the tongue," the defense ministry official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters.



Washington brokered an initial ceasefire between Turkey-backed Syrian rebels and the SDF forces last week after fighting that broke out earlier this month as rebel groups advanced on Damascus and overthrew Bashar al-Assad.



The SDF is an ally in the U.S. coalition against Islamic State militants. It is spearheaded by the YPG, a group that Ankara sees as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants who have fought the Turkish state for 40 years.



Turkey regards the PKK, YPG and SDF as terrorist groups. The U.S. and Turkey's Western allies list the PKK as terrorist, but not the YPG and the SDF.







Reuters