US diplomats in Syria to meet victorious rebels

Middle East News
2024-12-20 | 00:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US diplomats in Syria to meet victorious rebels
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US diplomats in Syria to meet victorious rebels

U.S. envoys have arrived in Syria to speak directly to the new Islamist-led rulers, the State Department said Friday, in the most formal U.S. diplomatic mission since the start of the long civil war.

The diplomats will meet representatives of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) -- designated a terrorist group by Washington -- and civil society to discuss with Syrians "their vision for the future of their country and how the United States can help support them," a State Department spokesperson said.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

United States

Syria

Diplomats

Rebels

LBCI Next
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
US has twice as many troops in Syria than previously declared, Pentagon says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

Moscow says it has evacuated diplomats from Russia, Belarus, and North Korea from Syria

LBCI
World News
2024-12-15

French diplomats to travel to Syria Tuesday: Foreign minister

LBCI
World News
2024-12-14

US, regional diplomats meet to discuss Syria's future

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

Jordan says to host US, EU, Turkish, Arab diplomats for Syria summit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:17

Erdogan says time to 'eradicate' IS, Kurdish fighters in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
05:03

Women have 'critical' role to play in rebuilding Syria: UN

LBCI
Middle East News
04:52

World must 're-evaluate' sanctions to help rebuild Syria: UN

LBCI
Middle East News
03:37

US delegation arrives at venue of head of Syria's ruling coalition: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-17

Avichay Adraee says Israeli artillery supports ground forces to cross into Lebanese territory

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-18

European Commission President: Assad's fall liberation for Syrians, new Syria is still to be born

LBCI
World News
2024-12-13

UK's Starmer says Syria needs 'non-sectarian' governance

LBCI
Middle East News
02:54

Two Turkish journalists killed in north Syria, rights group says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Middle East News
12:18

Syrian Transitional Transport Minister to LBCI: New leadership to handle Hezbollah members peacefully

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa calls for development and rebuilding effort in BBC interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching areas where its units are operating

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hezbollah calls on nations to unite against aggression targeting the region's peoples

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More