US diplomats in Syria to meet victorious rebels

U.S. envoys have arrived in Syria to speak directly to the new Islamist-led rulers, the State Department said Friday, in the most formal U.S. diplomatic mission since the start of the long civil war.



The diplomats will meet representatives of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) -- designated a terrorist group by Washington -- and civil society to discuss with Syrians "their vision for the future of their country and how the United States can help support them," a State Department spokesperson said.



AFP