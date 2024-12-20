Pro-Kurdish party in Turkey says two journalists killed in Syria

Middle East News
2024-12-20 | 08:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pro-Kurdish party in Turkey says two journalists killed in Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Pro-Kurdish party in Turkey says two journalists killed in Syria

Two journalists working for Kurdish media outlets in Turkey were killed in northern Syria on Thursday after their vehicle was allegedly targeted by a Turkish drone, Turkish media and a pro-Kurdish party said.

Turkish media reports said Nazim Dastan and Cihan Bilgin were killed near the Tishrin Dam, about 90 km (56 miles) east of Aleppo, while covering fighting between Turkish-backed forces and a Syrian Kurdish militia which is central to the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

In a speech in the Turkish parliament on Friday, Gulistan Kilic Kocyigit, co-chair of the DEM Party, condemned the killing of the journalists.

"This attack is a crime against humanity," she said. "We call on the Turkish government to immediately address the issue and ensure press protections are upheld."

Turkish officials did not immediately comment on the incident.

According to the news website Bianet, the two journalists were known for their coverage of the Syrian conflict, including extensive reporting on Kurdish issues and the Islamic State.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Kurdish

Party

Turkey

Journalists

Killed

Syria

LBCI Next
EgyptAir resumes direct flights between Cairo and Beirut
Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:54

Two Turkish journalists killed in north Syria, rights group says

LBCI
Middle East News
12:30

SDF commander: Non-Syrian Kurdish fighters to leave if truce agreed with Turkey

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-18

Syria war monitor says 21 pro-Turkey fighters killed near a flashpoint northern town

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

218 killed in Syria in fighting between pro-Turk and Kurdish forces, war monitor reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

Large-scale refugee returns could overwhelm Syria: IOM chief

LBCI
Middle East News
09:56

American strike killed Islamic State group leader in Syria: US military

LBCI
Middle East News
09:52

Meeting between Syria's new leader, US diplomats 'positive:' Syrian official

LBCI
Middle East News
07:37

UN human rights office to send team to Syria next week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli attack on UNIFIL, reports injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-11

PM Mikati calls for support to halt Israeli aggression and secure withdrawal from Lebanese territories

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Middle East News
12:18

Syrian Transitional Transport Minister to LBCI: New leadership to handle Hezbollah members peacefully

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israeli army withdraws from Bani Haiyyan towards Markaba, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa calls for development and rebuilding effort in BBC interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching areas where its units are operating

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More