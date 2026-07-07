Syria president says relying on French help to stop Israeli escalations

Middle East News
07-07-2026 | 09:11
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Syria president says relying on French help to stop Israeli escalations
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Syria president says relying on French help to stop Israeli escalations

Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa said Tuesday that he is counting on an "active French role" to halt Israeli escalations against his country.

During a joint press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Damascus, Sharaa condemned "systematic Israeli attacks," saying "we are counting on an active French role to stop this escalation and ensure respect for international agreements."


AFP
 

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