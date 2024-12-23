Syrian medical staff say were coerced into false chemical attack testimony: AFP interview

2024-12-23 | 10:01
Syrian medical staff say were coerced into false chemical attack testimony: AFP interview
Syrian medical staff say were coerced into false chemical attack testimony: AFP interview

Two doctors and a nurse from Douma near Damascus told AFP that Bashar al-Assad's government coerced them into providing false testimony to international investigators after a deadly 2018 chlorine attack.

The three, who treated the wounded at a field hospital in Douma after the April 2018 attack, told AFP in an exclusive interview that they were summoned to national security headquarters. 

"I was told... that they knew where my family is in Damascus," said orthopedic surgeon Mohammed al-Hanash, while emergency and intensive care specialist Hassan Oyoun said that "when I arrived before the investigator... his gun was on the table pointing towards me."

AFP
 

Iran says 'no direct contact' with Syria rulers
Regional dynamics: Israel confronts growing security concerns in light of multi-front challenges
