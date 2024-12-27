WHO says crew member suffered 'serious injury' in Yemen airport strike

Middle East News
2024-12-27 | 05:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
WHO says crew member suffered &#39;serious injury&#39; in Yemen airport strike
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
WHO says crew member suffered 'serious injury' in Yemen airport strike

The U.N. air crew member hurt in an air strike on Yemen's main international airport on Thursday suffered serious injuries but is now recovering in hospital, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization said on Friday.

Israel said it struck multiple targets linked to the Houthi movement in Yemen, including Sanaa International Airport, and Houthi media said at least six people were killed.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was in the airport waiting to depart when the aerial bombardment took place and said that a member of his plane's crew was injured.

The injured man, who worked for the U.N. Humanitarian Air Service, had to be operated on, the WHO spokesperson said. He appeared to be recovering satisfactorily, the person added.

Tedros, who was in Yemen to negotiate the release of detained U.N. staff and to assess the humanitarian situation, would continue working in the country until his flight is able to depart, the WHO spokesperson said.

That could be on Friday, but no decision has yet been made, the WHO spokesperson said.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

WHO

Yemen

Houthi

Strike

Israel

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

LBCI Next
Health ministry in Gaza says 37 killed in 24 hours
Yemen rebels claim missile attack on Tel Aviv airport: Statement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:50

Israeli strikes on Yemen kill three: Houthi rebels

LBCI
Middle East News
10:48

Israeli army confirms strikes on 'military sites' held by Houthis in Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
10:20

Israeli strikes target Sana'a International Airport and other Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-09

Yemen's Houthis claim drone strike on Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:19

France 'strongly condemns' Yemen rebels' strikes against Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13

Israel's forces raid north Gaza hospital, health ministry says contact with staff lost

LBCI
Middle East News
08:00

Syrian media office clarifies to LBCI Damascus governor's comments on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
07:24

Turkey seeks to provide power to Syria, collaborate on oil, gas: Newspaper says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:49

Lebanon's Central Bank mandates payments to beneficiaries of circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-05

Syria rebel leader says 'no revenge' after fighters seize Hama

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Five killed and one injured in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-19

Israeli army: Sergeant dies in Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Israeli army prioritizes Lebanon front, threatens continued strikes and expands operations in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Around 11,000 Lebanese stranded in Iraq await clear path for return

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Israel claims attack on infrastructure used for weapon transfer on Syria-Lebanon border: Army spokesperson 

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli aircraft target three sites in Qousaya's outskirts

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Lebanon’s Energy Minister meets Turkey’s new Ambassador to discuss enhanced cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:49

Lebanon's Central Bank mandates payments to beneficiaries of circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

UNIFIL evacuates injured civilian in south Lebanon at Israel's request: Deputy Spokesperson Kandice Ardiel tells NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

MP Cesar Abi Khalil tells LBCI: Lebanon must respect constitution for presidential election

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More