Turkey seeks to provide power to Syria, collaborate on oil, gas: Newspaper says

Middle East News
2024-12-27 | 07:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey seeks to provide power to Syria, collaborate on oil, gas: Newspaper says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Turkey seeks to provide power to Syria, collaborate on oil, gas: Newspaper says

Turkey aims to provide electricity to Syria and strengthen its power infrastructure, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar was quoted on Friday as saying, adding that Ankara may also work with Syria's new leadership on oil and natural gas.

After backing the Syrian rebels who toppled President Bashar al-Assad this month after a 13-year civil war, Turkey has emerged as one of the main power brokers in its southern neighbour, and has vowed to help rebuild the country.

Ankara was one of the first countries to reopen its embassy in Damascus, while its foreign minister and intelligence chief both met with Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa there.

Bayraktar, who met with Turkish media representatives, said a delegation, which he may chair, was planning to travel to Syria on Saturday to discuss electricity transmission, infrastructure and other matters.

"We must very rapidly provide electricity to parts of Syria that do not have electricity, with imports in the initial phase. In the medium-term, we also plan to increase the set electricity power, the production capacity there," Hurriyet newspaper cited him as saying.

"There is a need for everything in Syria. We will work on the infrastructure master plan with the leaders there," he said, adding Turkey could also send electricity to Lebanon via Syria.

Bayraktar said Ankara was working on using Syria's oil and natural gas resources for the country's reconstruction, as production of both had significantly fallen during the war.

"There are many topics that need to mature, from forming an oil pipeline from Syria to Turkey, merging this with our Iraq-Turkey pipeline," he was cited as saying, adding Ankara and Damascus could collaborate on oil and natural gas in the near future.

Separately, Bayraktar said Turkey was ready to cooperate with other countries on energy in Somalia, where a Turkish drill ship is carrying out hydrocarbon exploration, added that "there are offers."

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Power

Syria

Oil

Gas

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Syrian media office clarifies to LBCI Damascus governor's comments on Israel
Health ministry in Gaza says 37 killed in 24 hours
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-18

Lebanon, Turkey vow to support Syria's recovery and reconstruction efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Israel claims attack on infrastructure used for weapon transfer on Syria-Lebanon border: Army spokesperson 

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Israeli army prioritizes Lebanon front, threatens continued strikes and expands operations in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Lebanon’s Energy Minister meets Turkey’s new Ambassador to discuss enhanced cooperation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:19

France 'strongly condemns' Yemen rebels' strikes against Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13

Israel's forces raid north Gaza hospital, health ministry says contact with staff lost

LBCI
Middle East News
08:00

Syrian media office clarifies to LBCI Damascus governor's comments on Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:00

Health ministry in Gaza says 37 killed in 24 hours

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:49

Lebanon's Central Bank mandates payments to beneficiaries of circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-05

Syria rebel leader says 'no revenge' after fighters seize Hama

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Five killed and one injured in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-19

Israeli army: Sergeant dies in Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Israeli army prioritizes Lebanon front, threatens continued strikes and expands operations in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Around 11,000 Lebanese stranded in Iraq await clear path for return

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Israel claims attack on infrastructure used for weapon transfer on Syria-Lebanon border: Army spokesperson 

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli aircraft target three sites in Qousaya's outskirts

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Lebanon’s Energy Minister meets Turkey’s new Ambassador to discuss enhanced cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:49

Lebanon's Central Bank mandates payments to beneficiaries of circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

UNIFIL evacuates injured civilian in south Lebanon at Israel's request: Deputy Spokesperson Kandice Ardiel tells NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

MP Cesar Abi Khalil tells LBCI: Lebanon must respect constitution for presidential election

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More