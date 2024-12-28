Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa holds talks with international delegations

Ahmad Al Sharaa, the new Syrian leader, hosted a series of high-level meetings Saturday with international delegations at the People's Palace in Damascus.



A prominent Bahraini delegation, led by Sheikh Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, Head of Bahrain's Strategic Security Agency, discussed the latest developments in Syria with Al Sharaa.



Additionally, Al Sharaa held talks with a Libyan delegation headed by Walid Al-Lafi, Libya's Minister of State for Communication and Political Affairs, to address key issues of mutual interest.