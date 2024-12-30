News
War monitor says 31 Kurdish, Turkish-backed fighters killed in Syria
Middle East News
2024-12-30 | 05:30
A Syria war monitor said 31 combatants had been killed since Sunday in ongoing battles between Turkey-backed groups and Kurdish-led forces.
Swathes of northern Syria are controlled by a Kurdish-led administration whose de facto army, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), spearheaded the fight that helped defeat the Islamic State group in the country in 2019 with U.S. backing.
Turkey accuses the main component of the SDF, the People's Protection Units (YPG), of being affiliated with the militant Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which both Washington and Ankara consider a terrorist group.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that seven pro-Turkish fighters were killed in clashes Monday in the northeastern Manbij region, in Aleppo province.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
War Monitor
Clashed
SDF
Kurds
Fighters
