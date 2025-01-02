Israel confirms September raid on Iran-funded missile factory in Syria

2025-01-02 | 11:08
Israel confirms September raid on Iran-funded missile factory in Syria
Israel confirms September raid on Iran-funded missile factory in Syria

The Israeli military confirmed Thursday that dozens of its troops were flown into Syria in September to destroy an underground missile factory funded by Iran.

The military, which rarely comments on its activities inside Syria, said in a statement that the September 8 raid involved more than 100 Israeli commando soldiers who dismantled the facility in the Masyaf area near the Mediterranean coast. A war monitor reported 27 dead at the time.


