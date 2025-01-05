News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria foreign minister arrives on first visit to Qatar: AFP
Middle East News
2025-01-05 | 03:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria foreign minister arrives on first visit to Qatar: AFP
The foreign minister for Syria's transitional government arrived in Qatar on Sunday for his first visit to the Gulf state since the toppling of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad last month.
Asaad Al-Shaibani arrived Sunday morning for meetings, a Syrian diplomat in Doha and a Qatari official confirmed to AFP.
Qatar was the second country, after Turkey, to reopen its embassy in Damascus following the overthrow of Assad.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Qatar
Bashar al-Assad
Asaad Al-Shaibani
Next
Red Cross says determining fate of Syria's missing is a 'huge challenge': AFP
Hamas armed wing releases video of Gaza hostage
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-02
Qatar Airways says to resume flights to Syria on Tuesday
Middle East News
2025-01-02
Qatar Airways says to resume flights to Syria on Tuesday
0
Middle East News
2024-12-24
Qatar calls for swift lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria
Middle East News
2024-12-24
Qatar calls for swift lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
Bashar al-Assad denies 'planned' departure from Syria - Statement
Middle East News
2024-12-16
Bashar al-Assad denies 'planned' departure from Syria - Statement
0
Middle East News
2024-12-15
Qatar delegation arrives in Syria, meets transitional government: Statement
Middle East News
2024-12-15
Qatar delegation arrives in Syria, meets transitional government: Statement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:01
Israeli Finance Minister sets March 1 for return of northern residents: Israel's Army Radio
Middle East News
09:01
Israeli Finance Minister sets March 1 for return of northern residents: Israel's Army Radio
0
Middle East News
08:48
Syria's new Islamist rulers urge US to lift sanctions during visit to Doha
Middle East News
08:48
Syria's new Islamist rulers urge US to lift sanctions during visit to Doha
0
Middle East News
08:32
Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector keeps growing solidly in December, PMI shows
Middle East News
08:32
Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector keeps growing solidly in December, PMI shows
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Gaza rescuers report 23 killed in Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Gaza rescuers report 23 killed in Israeli strikes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:02
Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms
Lebanon News
06:02
Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms
0
World News
00:51
Malaysia 'turns back' boats carrying 300 Myanmar migrants
World News
00:51
Malaysia 'turns back' boats carrying 300 Myanmar migrants
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
US senator: Israel used US-made bomb in attack on Hezbollah leader
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
US senator: Israel used US-made bomb in attack on Hezbollah leader
0
Lebanon News
04:12
Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12
Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel
2
Lebanon News
04:44
Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'
Lebanon News
04:44
Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
00:22
UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement
Lebanon News
00:22
UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement
6
Lebanon News
05:07
Blasts from Israeli demolitions reach Tyre amid border operations
Lebanon News
05:07
Blasts from Israeli demolitions reach Tyre amid border operations
7
Lebanon News
06:02
Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms
Lebanon News
06:02
Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms
8
Lebanon News
04:12
Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12
Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More