Western and Arab diplomats meet in Riyadh for regional conference on Syria

2025-01-12 | 03:13
Western and Arab diplomats meet in Riyadh for regional conference on Syria

Several foreign ministers and senior diplomats from Western and Arab countries are set to meet with Syria's new foreign minister in Riyadh on Sunday, marking the first regional meeting of its kind since the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad last month.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani arrived in Riyadh on Saturday evening, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Iraq have also arrived in Riyadh ahead of the meeting, along with envoys from the UK and the US. 

Other senior Arab and Western officials are expected to attend.

The meeting, which is expected to focus on Syria’s future after Assad, comes as the new administration in Syria urges the lifting of Western sanctions to aid the country's recovery.

