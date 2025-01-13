News
UK, Iraq to sign 'strategic partnership' in London: Iraqi PM tells AFP
Middle East News
2025-01-13 | 13:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK, Iraq to sign 'strategic partnership' in London: Iraqi PM tells AFP
Britain and Iraq will sign a "strategic partnership," marking the start of a "new era" for the two countries, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said on Monday as he flew to London.
The agreement to be signed with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will consolidate cooperation between the UK and Iraq and would be "one of the most important steps in relations between Iraq and the United Kingdom," Sudani told AFP during the flight from Baghdad.
AFP
Middle East News
Britain
Iraq
Partnership
Mohammed Shia al-Sudani
London
Keir Starmer
