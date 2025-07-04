Israeli Defense Minister says army will 'ensure Iran cannot threaten' country again

Middle East News
04-07-2025 | 03:42
High views
Israeli Defense Minister says army will 'ensure Iran cannot threaten' country again
Israeli Defense Minister says army will 'ensure Iran cannot threaten' country again

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday said the army had a plan to prevent Iran from threatening Israel again after the arch-foes fought a 12-day war last month.

The Israeli military will prepare an "enforcement plan to ensure that Iran cannot threaten Israel again," Katz said in a statement, adding that "the army must prepare on the intelligence and operational level to ensure that the Air Force maintains air superiority over Tehran".

Middle East News

Israel

Israel Katz

Defense Minister

Army

Iran

