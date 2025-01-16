Russia-Iran cooperation agreement will not include mutual defense clause: TASS reports

Middle East News
2025-01-16 | 07:08
High views
Russia-Iran cooperation agreement will not include mutual defense clause: TASS reports
Russia-Iran cooperation agreement will not include mutual defense clause: TASS reports

Russian news agency TASS reported Thursday that an Iranian envoy stated that the strategic cooperation agreement between Russia and Iran, which is set to be signed soon, will not include a mutual defense clause. 

This distinguishes it from previous agreements Russia made with North Korea and Belarus, featuring defense-related provisions.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Russia

Iran

Agreement

Cooperation

