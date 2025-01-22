Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said on Wednesday they had released the detained crew of the ship Galaxy Leader, held since November 2023, after the Israel-Hamas ceasefire came into effect.



The Houthi supreme council "has announced the freeing of the crew of the Galaxy Leader, who was arrested on November 19, 2023, during the campaign in solidarity with Gaza", the rebel Saba news agency said, adding that the release came "in support of the ceasefire" in Gaza which began on Sunday.



AFP