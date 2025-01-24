Saudi FM in Syria for first visit since Assad's ouster: AFP

24-01-2025 | 06:10
Saudi FM in Syria for first visit since Assad&#39;s ouster: AFP
Saudi FM in Syria for first visit since Assad's ouster: AFP

Saudi Arabia's top diplomat landed in Syria on Friday, an AFP correspondent reported, in his first visit to Damascus since Islamist-led rebels ousted President Bashar al-Assad last month.

Syrian authorities said Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is set to meet new ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa. The diplomat was last in Damascus in April 2023, when he met Assad in a landmark visit, ending more than a decade of strained relations.

AFP

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Syria

Damascus

Bashar al-Assad

