Saudi Arabia's top diplomat landed in Syria on Friday, an AFP correspondent reported, in his first visit to Damascus since Islamist-led rebels ousted President Bashar al-Assad last month.



Syrian authorities said Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is set to meet new ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa. The diplomat was last in Damascus in April 2023, when he met Assad in a landmark visit, ending more than a decade of strained relations.



AFP