Iran launches AI-guided missiles during Gulf military drills

Iran has launched artificial intelligence-guided missiles during military exercises in the Gulf waters, state media reported on Monday.



According to state television, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard has been conducting drills since Friday in the southwest of the country, including in the Gulf, as well as in the provinces of Bushehr and Khuzestan.



The Iranian News Agency (IRNA) stated that the Guard's naval forces "launched Qaem and Almas missiles equipped with artificial intelligence from advanced drones of the Mohajer-6 and Ababil-5 models."



The agency added that these missiles "successfully destroyed simulated enemy targets" in the country's southwest.



AFP