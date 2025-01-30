Qatari emir tells Syria leader 'urgent need' for inclusive government: Statement

30-01-2025 | 10:05
Qatari emir tells Syria leader &#39;urgent need&#39; for inclusive government: Statement
Qatari emir tells Syria leader 'urgent need' for inclusive government: Statement

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani emphasized the "urgent need" to form an inclusive Syrian government during a meeting Thursday with the country's new interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa, the Qatari court said.

Visiting Damascus, the emir "stressed the urgent need to form a government representing all spectrums" of Syrian society in order "to consolidate stability and move forward with reconstruction, development and prosperity projects," a statement from the Qatari court said.


Middle East News

Qatar

Emir

Syria

Leader

Ahmed Al Sharaa

Inclusive

Government

Statement

