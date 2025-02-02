Israel picks retired general to head Israeli military

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have agreed on the appointment of Defense Ministry Director General Eyal Zamir as the next chief of staff of the military.

The announcement by the prime minister's office was made late on Saturday and comes nearly two weeks after current military chief Herzi Halevi said he was stepping down.



Zamir served as the deputy chief of staff of the military from 2018 until 2021, according to the military's website. He also once headed southern command, a regional command that is responsible for military operations and defense, including the Gaza border, and was earlier a military secretary to Netanyahu.



Reuters