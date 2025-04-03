ICC governing body 'regrets' Hungary withdrawal: Statement

03-04-2025 | 11:49
LBCI
ICC governing body 'regrets' Hungary withdrawal: Statement

The governing body of the International Criminal Court Thursday voiced regret and concern over Hungary's announcement it was leaving the court, saying any departure harmed a "shared quest for justice."

"When a State Party withdraws from the Rome Statute (that established the ICC), it clouds our shared quest for justice and weakens our resolve to fight impunity," the presidency of the Assembly of State Parties said in a statement.

World News

International Criminal Court

Hungary

Rome Statute

