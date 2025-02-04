Syria's transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan are expected to discuss a joint defense pact in Ankara on Tuesday, including establishing Turkish airbases in central Syria and training for Syria's new army, four sources familiar with the matter said.



Ankara is positioning itself to play a major role in the new Syria, filling a vacuum left by Assad's main regional backer Iran, in an expansion of Turkish sway that could spark rivalry with Gulf Arab states and put Israel on edge.



The sources - a Syrian security official, two Damascus-based foreign security sources and a senior regional intelligence official - spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media about the meeting.



This is the first time that elements of any strategic defense arrangement by Syria's new leaders, including details of additional Turkish bases, have come to light.



The pact could see Turkey establish new air bases in Syria, use Syrian airspace for military purposes, and take a lead role in training troops in Syria's new army, the sources said.



Syria's new leadership has dissolved the army and its various rebel factions, and is working on integrating them into a new military command.



The sources said the deal was not expected to be finalised on Tuesday.



