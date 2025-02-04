West Bank's Jenin camp going in 'catastrophic direction': UNRWA

Middle East News
04-02-2025 | 06:18
High views
0min
West Bank's Jenin camp going in 'catastrophic direction': UNRWA

The Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank is heading in a "catastrophic direction," the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said Tuesday, after a new Israeli military operation leveled several buildings.

"The camp is going into a catastrophic direction," UNRWA spokeswoman Juliette Touma told reporters in Geneva, saying large parts of the camp had been "completely destroyed in a series of detonations by the Israeli forces."

AFP
 

Middle East News

West Bank

Jenin

United Nations

Israel

