West Bank's Jenin camp going in 'catastrophic direction': UNRWA
Middle East News
04-02-2025 | 06:18
West Bank's Jenin camp going in 'catastrophic direction': UNRWA
The Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank is heading in a "catastrophic direction," the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said Tuesday, after a new Israeli military operation leveled several buildings.
"The camp is going into a catastrophic direction," UNRWA spokeswoman Juliette Touma told reporters in Geneva, saying large parts of the camp had been "completely destroyed in a series of detonations by the Israeli forces."
AFP
Middle East News
West Bank
Jenin
United Nations
Israel
