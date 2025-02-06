News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
5
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
5
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria's Sharaa receives invitation from Macron to visit France in coming weeks, presidency says
Middle East News
06-02-2025 | 00:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria's Sharaa receives invitation from Macron to visit France in coming weeks, presidency says
Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa received an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to visit France in the coming weeks, the Syrian president's office said in a statement on Wednesday.
The two also discussed in a phone call the economic sanctions imposed on the Syrian people, the office added.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Syria
Ahmed al-Sharaa
France
Emmanuel Macron
Sanctions
Next
US military prepared to look at all options for Gaza, defense secretary says
Netanyahu 'hails' Trump's plan to move Palestinians out of Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Speaker Berri receives call from France's Macron
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Speaker Berri receives call from France's Macron
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Lebanon's President Aoun receives invitation from UAE President to attend World Government Summit
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Lebanon's President Aoun receives invitation from UAE President to attend World Government Summit
0
World News
2024-12-04
France's Macron to address nation Thursday evening: Presidency
World News
2024-12-04
France's Macron to address nation Thursday evening: Presidency
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
France's Macron expected to visit Beirut on Friday
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
France's Macron expected to visit Beirut on Friday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:38
Israel's army says two soldiers killed, eight injured in Gaza buffer zone accident: LBCI correspondent
Middle East News
02:38
Israel's army says two soldiers killed, eight injured in Gaza buffer zone accident: LBCI correspondent
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:02
Israel's defense minister orders army to prepare plan for Gaza residents' departure: Media reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:02
Israel's defense minister orders army to prepare plan for Gaza residents' departure: Media reports
0
World News
01:23
Hundreds of Syrians drop asylum bids in Cyprus since Assad's fall, migration minister says
World News
01:23
Hundreds of Syrians drop asylum bids in Cyprus since Assad's fall, migration minister says
0
World News
01:01
US military prepared to look at all options for Gaza, defense secretary says
World News
01:01
US military prepared to look at all options for Gaza, defense secretary says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:02
Israel's defense minister orders army to prepare plan for Gaza residents' departure: Media reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:02
Israel's defense minister orders army to prepare plan for Gaza residents' departure: Media reports
0
World News
00:44
Panama denies adjusting canal tariffs for US vessels: Statement
World News
00:44
Panama denies adjusting canal tariffs for US vessels: Statement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04
Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04
Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19
Netanyahu 'hails' Trump's plan to move Palestinians out of Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19
Netanyahu 'hails' Trump's plan to move Palestinians out of Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon’s new government nearly finalized, with key posts allocated as per PM-designate Salam's plan: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon’s new government nearly finalized, with key posts allocated as per PM-designate Salam's plan: Sources tell LBCI
2
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
4
Lebanon News
06:52
Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52
Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI
5
Lebanon News
10:51
Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing
Lebanon News
10:51
Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing
6
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanon's president urges France to back Israeli withdrawal, detainee release
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanon's president urges France to back Israeli withdrawal, detainee release
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11
Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11
Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'
8
Lebanon News
10:15
European Council President António Costa congratulates Lebanon’s Aoun, urges full ceasefire implementation
Lebanon News
10:15
European Council President António Costa congratulates Lebanon’s Aoun, urges full ceasefire implementation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More