Head of UN chemical weapons watchdog to meet Syrian leader

Middle East News
08-02-2025 | 05:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Head of UN chemical weapons watchdog to meet Syrian leader
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Head of UN chemical weapons watchdog to meet Syrian leader

The head of the world's chemical weapons watchdog will meet Syria's new leader on Saturday in a first official visit since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, who was repeatedly accused of using such weapons during Syria's 13-year civil war.

"We will broadcast the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmad al-Sharaa, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asaad Al-Shaibani, receiving a delegation from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)," an official Syrian Telegram channel said in a statement.

AFP

Middle East News

United Nations

Chemical Weapons

Syria

Meeting

Leader

LBCI Next
Trump administration backs big arms sales to Israel, defying Congress
Iran's Khamenei meets top Hamas leaders in Tehran, state media says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-22

Syrian leader says all weapons to come under state control

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-03

Visiting French FM calls for destruction of Syria chemical weapons

LBCI
World News
2024-12-17

UK says 'not going to mourn' Russian chemical weapons chief

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-05

Syrian rebel leader advises Iraq to keep Hashd al-Shaabi factions out of Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21

Egypt condemns Israeli officials’ statements suggesting a Palestinian state on Saudi land

LBCI
Middle East News
06:49

Trump administration backs big arms sales to Israel, defying Congress

LBCI
Middle East News
05:51

Iran's Khamenei meets top Hamas leaders in Tehran, state media says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Possible troop presence beyond deadline: Israel plans intensified strikes on Lebanon ahead of withdrawal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

US envoy Morgan Ortagus affirms Hezbollah should remain defeated, disarmed, and out of government— Key takeaways from press conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Three killed, ten injured in ongoing clashes on Lebanese-Syrian border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-02

Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

Bashar al-Assad denies 'planned' departure from Syria - Statement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Possible troop presence beyond deadline: Israel plans intensified strikes on Lebanon ahead of withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A Hezbollah-free government: Lebanon caught between US demands and Hezbollah's political presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Three killed, ten injured in ongoing clashes on Lebanese-Syrian border

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Aoun at Baabda Palace; no statements made

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Lebanon's President Aoun congratulates Syria's Sharaa, agrees on border coordination

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Nawaf Salam meets Ortagus: Urges pressure on Israel to ensure full withdrawal from Lebanese territories

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

MP Ghassan Hasbani to LBCI: More Hezbollah involvement leads to lower chances of reconstruction efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad slams US envoy's remarks as 'blatant interference'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More