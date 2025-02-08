Head of UN chemical weapons watchdog to meet Syrian leader

The head of the world's chemical weapons watchdog will meet Syria's new leader on Saturday in a first official visit since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, who was repeatedly accused of using such weapons during Syria's 13-year civil war.



"We will broadcast the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmad al-Sharaa, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asaad Al-Shaibani, receiving a delegation from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)," an official Syrian Telegram channel said in a statement.



AFP