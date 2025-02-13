Syrian FM visits EU with focus on political transition

Syria's foreign minister will attend an international conference in Paris on Thursday as regional and Western powers seek to shield the country during its fragile transition amid ongoing regional instability.



Asaad Hassan al-Shibani is leading a delegation for a first trip to the European Union since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad and days after President Emmanuel Macron invited Syria's U.N.-sanctioned President Ahmed al-Sharaa to France.



"This Paris meeting, in a way, is to help create a protective bubble around the Syria crisis to give them time to resolve it by dissuading the bad losers from destabilizing the country," a French official said.



Regional ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Lebanon will be joined by Western partners, although the United States will only have a low-level diplomatic presence.



The French foreign ministry said the meeting aims to coordinate efforts to bring a peaceful transition, ensure the country's sovereignty and security, and mobilize Syria's central neighbors and partners to coordinate aid and economic support.



