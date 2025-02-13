Syrian FM visits EU with focus on political transition

Middle East News
13-02-2025 | 00:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrian FM visits EU with focus on political transition
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Syrian FM visits EU with focus on political transition

Syria's foreign minister will attend an international conference in Paris on Thursday as regional and Western powers seek to shield the country during its fragile transition amid ongoing regional instability.

Asaad Hassan al-Shibani is leading a delegation for a first trip to the European Union since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad and days after President Emmanuel Macron invited Syria's U.N.-sanctioned President Ahmed al-Sharaa to France.

"This Paris meeting, in a way, is to help create a protective bubble around the Syria crisis to give them time to resolve it by dissuading the bad losers from destabilizing the country," a French official said.

Regional ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Lebanon will be joined by Western partners, although the United States will only have a low-level diplomatic presence.

The French foreign ministry said the meeting aims to coordinate efforts to bring a peaceful transition, ensure the country's sovereignty and security, and mobilize Syria's central neighbors and partners to coordinate aid and economic support.

Reuters

Middle East News

Syria

Foreign Minister

Visit

European Union

France

Political Tranistion

LBCI Next
Rubio to visit Germany, Israel, Saudi and UAE, State Department says
Israel seen as likely to attack Iran by midyear, Washington Post reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-24

Saudi-Syrian relations on the rise: Bin Farhan visits Damascus amid reconstruction talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-22

EU hopes for political agreement to ease sanctions on Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-08

French FM says EU sanctions on Syria could be lifted soon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-21

Updates on Lebanon's next government: PM-designate Nawaf Salam engages with political factions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:36

Syria’s new government targets pro-Assad businessmen: Reuters

LBCI
World News
00:29

Rubio to visit Germany, Israel, Saudi and UAE, State Department says

LBCI
Middle East News
00:13

Israel seen as likely to attack Iran by midyear, Washington Post reports

LBCI
World News
00:01

Trump says will have first Putin meeting in Saudi Arabia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

President Aoun follows up on South Lebanon developments, sends condolences to Trump over US aircraft collision

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Ukraine's Zelenskyy congratulates President Aoun on election during phone call, discusses bilateral relations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12

Moving Palestinians 'unacceptable for Arab world:' Arab League chief says

LBCI
Middle East News
11:22

Syria leader stresses 'strong strategic ties' in call with Russia's Putin

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Lebanon rejects Israeli request to remain in southern positions until February 28, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

US grants Israel permission for 'long-term' presence in South Lebanon, Israeli officials say

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:34

Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:01

Israeli army establishes five military sites in Lebanon: Israel's Kan 11 channel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

Lebanese Presidency denies agreement on ceasefire extension beyond Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Israel's army spokesperson urges Lebanese residents to avoid moving south as military deployment continues

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More