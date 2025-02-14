Erdogan says Turkey will not let terrorists shelter in Syria

Turkey will not allow terrorist organizations to take shelter in northern Syria and will not hesitate to take action in that regard, President Tayyip Erdogan said.



The new Syrian administration under Ahmed al-Sharaa appears to be determined to fight those terrorist organizations, Erdogan said, according to a transcript of his remarks to journalists on his return flight from a trip to Malaysia, Indonesia and Pakistan.



Erdogan added that he discussed steps to be taken against those organizations during his meeting with Sharaa in Ankara earlier this month.





Reuters