IAEA chief sees time running out to revive Iran nuclear deal

Middle East News
14-02-2025 | 09:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
IAEA chief sees time running out to revive Iran nuclear deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
IAEA chief sees time running out to revive Iran nuclear deal

Time is running out to get an accord to rein in Iran's nuclear program as Tehran continues to accelerate its enrichment of uranium to near weapons grade, the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Friday.

Speaking to Reuters, Grossi said he had still not been able to have political consultations with the new U.S. administration on the Iran issue, but that he would likely delay issuing a comprehensive report beyond on its nuclear activities beyond March because it would add little value to what had already been reported.

"I think we are running out of time, but it doesn't mean that we can't do it fast. The IAEA is there and has all the information and elements, but when it comes to the policy it's up to the countries," Grossi said in an interview on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

IAEA

Chief

Iran

Nuclear

Deal

LBCI Next
Dubai signs deal for Dubai Loop project with Elon Musk infrastructure firm
Withdrawal date remains uncertain: Israeli army prepares five sites in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-22

UN chief Guterres urges Iran to renounce nuclear weapons

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20

Flow of aid to Gaza could take time: International Rescue chief

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-06

Iran says Trump's Gaza proposal follows Israeli plans to 'wipe out' Palestinians

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-14

Iran, European countries to continue talks over Tehran's nuclear program

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:06

Iran accuses Israel of disrupting air route to Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:50

US aid cuts risk riots, breakouts at Islamic State-linked camps in Syria

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:18

Hamas affirms militants to free three Israeli hostages in total Saturday

LBCI
Middle East News
06:42

Erdogan says Turkey will not let terrorists shelter in Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa

LBCI
World News
00:54

Trump's administration asks US embassies to prepare for staff cuts, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
World News
03:59

Russian drone 'struck' Chernobyl cover, no radiation increase: Zelensky says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Protest erupts at Beirut Airport road after Iranian Mahan Air flight prevented from landing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

MEA requests landing permission for two flights, Iran directs process through Lebanese Foreign Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

International pressure mounts: South Lebanon's fate tied to US Middle East strategy and Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:08

Israeli warplanes target Litani River area, alleged Hezbollah positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:25

Beirut airport customs seize cocaine hidden in suitcase lining

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Withdrawal date remains uncertain: Israeli army prepares five sites in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

In the details: Israeli army to remain stationed at five key hills in southern Lebanon, LBCI reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Saad Hariri says Rafic Hariri's vision lives on; Lebanon has a 'golden opportunity' as Future Movement is 'here to stay'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More