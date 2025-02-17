Saudi source confirms US, Russian meeting in Riyadh Tuesday to prepare Trump-Putin summit

17-02-2025 | 05:32
Saudi source confirms US, Russian meeting in Riyadh Tuesday to prepare Trump-Putin summit
Saudi source confirms US, Russian meeting in Riyadh Tuesday to prepare Trump-Putin summit

Saudi Arabia will host high-ranking U.S. and Russian officials on Tuesday for a preparatory meeting ahead of a summit on Ukraine between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, a source close to the Saudi government said.

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will represent the US side, the source said.

AFP

