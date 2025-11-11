UN Special Coordinator meets Lebanese Defense Minister

Lebanon News
11-11-2025 | 09:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UN Special Coordinator meets Lebanese Defense Minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UN Special Coordinator meets Lebanese Defense Minister

Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Mnassa met with U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert at his office in Yarzeh to discuss ways to strengthen and activate the ceasefire mechanism's work, in support of Lebanon’s ongoing efforts to maintain stability.

Hennis-Plasschaert reaffirmed the United Nations’ continued support for Lebanon, emphasizing its commitment to stability and to bolstering national institutions. She highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation between Lebanon and the U.N. across various fields.

Mnassa reiterated the strong coordination between the Lebanese Army and the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in implementing U.N. Resolution 1701, noting that Israeli forces continue to violate the resolution through repeated breaches.

He also called for increased international pressure on Israel to comply with the agreement reached in November 2024, withdraw from occupied Lebanese positions, and end its ongoing violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Lebanon News

UN

Special

Coordinator

Lebanese

Defense

Minister

LBCI Next
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Civil Defense struggles to contain large blaze in Iqlim al-Kharrub, Chouf: Video
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

UN Special Coordinator begins visit to Israel to discuss Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-10

Hungarian Defense Minister meets Lebanese Army commander to discuss military cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-03

President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-04

Dutch Defense Minister announces $7.5 million aid package for Lebanese Army

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

MP Bassil calls for encouraging voluntary return of Syrian refugees through cash assistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Hezbollah’s Qassem: We won’t withdraw or disarm — this is an era of steadfastness

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Lebanon's FM discusses Beirut Port blast case with Bulgarian counterpart

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

President Aoun follows up from Bulgaria on massive fire across Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Lebanon's FM discusses Beirut Port blast case with Bulgarian counterpart

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Fires easing in Jarmaq and Aaichiyeh after Israeli strikes, continue in Rihan and Aaramta

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

UN Special Coordinator meets Lebanese Defense Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-10

Hungarian Defense Minister meets Lebanese Army commander to discuss military cooperation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Hannibal Gaddafi seen with legal team following release from Lebanese detention

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

US delegation delivers tough message to Beirut: Show results, not words

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:48

Civil Defense struggles to contain large blaze in Iqlim al-Kharrub, Chouf: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
11:51

Netanyahu claims Israel will enforce Lebanon, Gaza ceasefires with 'iron fist'

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

US official calls on Lebanon to end the 'malign influence of Iran through Hezbollah:' AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

The dark side of Roblox: Digital playground or predators' paradise?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Amid regional threats, Israel ramps up readiness on multiple fronts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More