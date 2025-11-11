News
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
UN Special Coordinator meets Lebanese Defense Minister
Lebanon News
11-11-2025 | 09:14
UN Special Coordinator meets Lebanese Defense Minister
Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Mnassa met with U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert at his office in Yarzeh to discuss ways to strengthen and activate the ceasefire mechanism's work, in support of Lebanon’s ongoing efforts to maintain stability.
Hennis-Plasschaert reaffirmed the United Nations’ continued support for Lebanon, emphasizing its commitment to stability and to bolstering national institutions. She highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation between Lebanon and the U.N. across various fields.
Mnassa reiterated the strong coordination between the Lebanese Army and the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in implementing U.N. Resolution 1701, noting that Israeli forces continue to violate the resolution through repeated breaches.
He also called for increased international pressure on Israel to comply with the agreement reached in November 2024, withdraw from occupied Lebanese positions, and end its ongoing violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty.
Related Articles
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
0
Lebanon News
11:17
0
Lebanon News
10:24
0
Lebanon News
10:07
0
Lebanon News
07:08
0
Lebanon News
10:07
0
Lebanon News
03:35
0
Lebanon News
09:14
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
1
Lebanon News
11:47
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
4
Lebanon News
14:48
5
Middle East News
11:51
6
Lebanon News
12:41
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
