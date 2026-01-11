Israel on high alert as tensions with Iran escalate—the details

News Bulletin Reports
11-01-2026 | 12:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel on high alert as tensions with Iran escalate—the details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel on high alert as tensions with Iran escalate—the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israeli security agencies have raised their level of alert and readiness nationwide, from the north through central Israel and down to the south, following a recommendation issued after a series of emergency security consultations.

The consultations were held late Saturday night after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was briefed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a phone call on Washington’s plans regarding Iran.

Iran, for its part, warned on Sunday that it would respond immediately to any U.S. attack by targeting Israel and U.S. forces in the region, a threat that led to an increase in both the level and pace of security meetings in Tel Aviv.

According to a security report, Israeli military intelligence is closely monitoring the extent to which ongoing protests could undermine Iran’s ruling system.

At the same time, Israeli officials have not concealed their concerns about the possibility of facing heavy barrages of Iranian ballistic missiles, particularly as air defense systems are facing shortages following the 12-day war between Iran and Israel.

Netanyahu has maintained strict ambiguity regarding Israel’s position, withholding details of the government’s assessment. 

However, he chose to open the weekly Cabinet session with a tone of optimism, expressing confidence in the success of protests in Iran and pointing to potential scenarios of closer relations in the future.

In contrast, security officials and experts have warned that relying on protests to bring down Iran’s leadership may be unrealistic.

This assessment has kept Israel at a peak level of readiness, not only with regard to Iran, but also in anticipation of the potential ignition of other fronts, amid talk of freezing the front with Lebanon, at least for the time being.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

alert

tensions

escalate—the

details

LBCI Next
From conflict zone to state control: Lebanese Army reshapes the south
Recent Ain al-Hilweh killing highlights extremist threat and personal motives — the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-06

Heightened border alert in northern Israel as Lebanon diplomacy continues — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-12

Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-26

In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-06

Israel keeps northern front open as pressure builds on Lebanon over Hezbollah’s weapons—the details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From conflict zone to state control: Lebanese Army reshapes the south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-10

Recent Ain al-Hilweh killing highlights extremist threat and personal motives — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-10

Israel watches Iran unrest closely, favors covert role as protests grow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09

Court hearing revives old rift linking Fadel Chaker and Ahmad al-Assir

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-10

Sources to Reuters: Israel urges Lebanese Army to step up search for Hezbollah weapons

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-19

Oil tanker seized in the Gulf by Iran released: Vessel manager

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-19

Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah rocket unit's weapons caches in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-19

Lebanon’s Public Works Minister calls for private sector role to boost state revenues at Beirut 1 conference

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:05

A 4-magnitude earthquake off Lebanon's coast shakes several areas across the country

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Around 25 Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in South and West Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Israeli army claims it struck tunnel entrances used by Hezbollah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israeli warplanes strike Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon, following warning: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Israeli airstrikes target Mahmoudiyeh and Berghoz in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:03

Iran would target US military, shipping if attacked: Parliament Speaker

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel on high alert as tensions with Iran escalate—the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More