Israeli fire kills three Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp

20-02-2025 | 00:52
Israeli fire kills three Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp
Israeli fire kills three Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp

Three Palestinians were killed on Wednesday by Israeli forces in the al-Faraa camp near Tubas in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian state news agency WAFA reported.

Security forces told WAFA the three people were killed after the Israeli military fired bullets and shells at their home.

The Israeli army said in a statement on Wednesday that the three people were "wanted terrorists who sold weapons for terror purposes." They said two other individuals were detained.

Reuters 
 

