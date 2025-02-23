News
Syrian national dialogue conference to begin on February 25, preparatory committee says
Middle East News
23-02-2025 | 04:40
Syrian national dialogue conference to begin on February 25, preparatory committee says
Syria's new authorities will hold a national dialogue conference starting on February 25 to discuss the country's future, two members of its preparatory committee said on Sunday.
The committee's seven members consulted with some 4,000 people across Syria over the last week to gather views that would help shape a constitutional declaration, a new economic framework and a plan for institutional reform, the committee told reporters on Sunday.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Dialogue
Conference
Declaration
