Lebanon condemns Israeli attacks on south, calls for international action

Lebanon News
04-09-2025 | 09:52
High views
Lebanon condemns Israeli attacks on south, calls for international action

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry condemned Israel’s repeated attacks, which struck several southern towns and villages on Wednesday, killing and wounding civilians, including children.

The attacks, it said, also targeted international peacekeeping forces operating in Lebanon, in a clear and direct violation of international law, U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, and the ceasefire agreement, representing an open challenge to international will.

The ministry called on the international community to pressure Israel to halt its ongoing attacks and to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty, territory, and citizens. It also reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of UNIFIL forces and their role in maintaining stability in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Foreign Ministry

Israel

Attacks

UNIFIL

