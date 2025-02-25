News
Israeli army says report of targets in Golan Heights based on false identification
Middle East News
25-02-2025 | 02:59
0
min
Israeli army says report of targets in Golan Heights based on false identification
The Israeli army said on Tuesday an earlier report of suspected aerial targets in the Golan Heights area was the result of false identification.
The army earlier said it had intercepted a suspected target. It said the incident had ended and was under investigation.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Army
Golan Heights
False Identification
0
Middle East News
02:00
Israeli army intercepts aerial target over Golan Heights
Middle East News
02:00
Israeli army intercepts aerial target over Golan Heights
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-18
Israeli army says conducted strikes on 50 'terror targets' across Gaza on Friday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-18
Israeli army says conducted strikes on 50 'terror targets' across Gaza on Friday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-02
Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Lebanon News
2025-01-02
Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-24
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
Lebanon News
2025-01-24
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32
Six newborns die from severe cold in Gaza: Medic says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32
Six newborns die from severe cold in Gaza: Medic says
0
World News
09:17
Hamas members suspected of plotting attacks go on trial in Germany
World News
09:17
Hamas members suspected of plotting attacks go on trial in Germany
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:11
WHO worries about West Bank violence, impact on healthcare
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:11
WHO worries about West Bank violence, impact on healthcare
0
Middle East News
08:21
Iran rules out 'direct talks' with US on nuclear issue
Middle East News
08:21
Iran rules out 'direct talks' with US on nuclear issue
0
Sports News
15:45
Lebanon wins over UAE 91-88, securing top spot in Group 6 of FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers with no defeats
Sports News
15:45
Lebanon wins over UAE 91-88, securing top spot in Group 6 of FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers with no defeats
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-23
Israel's PM says ready 'at any moment' to resume Gaza fighting
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-23
Israel's PM says ready 'at any moment' to resume Gaza fighting
0
Lebanon News
06:58
MP Moawad's speech on ministerial statement: Backs government, calls for sovereignty and reform
Lebanon News
06:58
MP Moawad's speech on ministerial statement: Backs government, calls for sovereignty and reform
0
Lebanon Economy
06:53
Antoine Habib discusses housing loans for Lebanon with Qatar and Abu Dhabi officials
Lebanon Economy
06:53
Antoine Habib discusses housing loans for Lebanon with Qatar and Abu Dhabi officials
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
1
Sports News
13:09
Stay tuned to watch Lebanon vs. UAE in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
13:09
Stay tuned to watch Lebanon vs. UAE in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
15:45
Lebanon wins over UAE 91-88, securing top spot in Group 6 of FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers with no defeats
Sports News
15:45
Lebanon wins over UAE 91-88, securing top spot in Group 6 of FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers with no defeats
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Analyzing Hezbollah's Naim Qassem's speech: New realities unfold amid notable developments
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Analyzing Hezbollah's Naim Qassem's speech: New realities unfold amid notable developments
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's Netanyahu's border allegations: Concerns over south Syria mirroring South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's Netanyahu's border allegations: Concerns over south Syria mirroring South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
02:18
President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission
Lebanon News
02:18
President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission
6
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah MP Raad criticizes global silence on mass killings, cites religious duty to resist
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah MP Raad criticizes global silence on mass killings, cites religious duty to resist
7
Lebanon News
05:13
MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
Lebanon News
05:13
MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
8
Lebanon News
04:34
PM Salam during parliamentary session on ministerial statement: We remain committed to our obligations, especially UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
04:34
PM Salam during parliamentary session on ministerial statement: We remain committed to our obligations, especially UN Resolution 1701
