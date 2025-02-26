Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Party expects statement from jailed militant leader soon

26-02-2025 | 03:46
Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Party expects statement from jailed militant leader soon
Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Party expects statement from jailed militant leader soon

Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM Party expects to visit Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan in prison within a few days, after which a statement is expected from him, DEM spokesperson Aysegul Dogan said on Wednesday.

The DEM Party delegation has applied for permission to visit Ocalan for a third time in recent months and expects the meeting to take place within days, she said, amid anticipation in Turkey that he will call on the PKK to disarm.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Kurds

DEM Party

Kurdistan Workers Party

Abdullah Ocalan

