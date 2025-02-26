Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Party expects statement from jailed militant leader soon

Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM Party expects to visit Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan in prison within a few days, after which a statement is expected from him, DEM spokesperson Aysegul Dogan said on Wednesday.



The DEM Party delegation has applied for permission to visit Ocalan for a third time in recent months and expects the meeting to take place within days, she said, amid anticipation in Turkey that he will call on the PKK to disarm.



Reuters