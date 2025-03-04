Iran denounces Turkish remarks as 'inappropriate' and harmful to bilateral ties

Iran said Turkey’s criticism of its foreign policy risked worsening ties between the neighboring countries, after an opposition coalition allied with Ankara ousted Syria’s Bashar al-Assad.



In an interview in February, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Iran risked plunging the Middle East into “disorder.”



Iran leads the so-called “axis of resistance” against Israel, which includes Hamas in the Palestinian territories, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and armed groups in Iraq.



It was also the main backer of al-Assad, who was ousted from power on December 8 following a lightning offensive launched by “Hayat Tahrir al-Sham” (HTS) with ties to Turkey.



AFP