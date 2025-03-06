Syria gets new cash shipment from Russia in sign of warming ties

06-03-2025 | 05:51
Syria gets new cash shipment from Russia in sign of warming ties
Syria gets new cash shipment from Russia in sign of warming ties

Syria received a new shipment of its local currency printed in Russia on Wednesday and more shipments were expected in the future, a Syrian government official said, in a new sign of improving ties between Moscow and Syria's new rulers.

The cash arrived via plane at Damascus airport on Wednesday and was taken by a convoy of several trucks to the central bank, according to a separate source familiar with the matter.

Syria began paying Russia to print its currency under a multi-million dollar contract during the 13-year-old Syrian civil war, after Damascus' previous contract with a subsidiary of the Austrian central bank was terminated due to European sanctions.

It is unclear if the arrangement is now continuing under the same terms. One source familiar with the contract said it was.


Reuters
 

