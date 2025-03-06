News
Syrian security forces arrest former Intelligence Chief accused of assassinating Kamal Jumblatt
06-03-2025 | 14:50
Syrian security forces arrest former Intelligence Chief accused of assassinating Kamal Jumblatt
Syrian security forces in the city of Jableh have arrested former General Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Huweija, who is accused of orchestrating numerous assassinations during the rule of Hafez al-Assad.
Huweija, a powerful figure in Syria's intelligence apparatus, is believed to have played a direct role in several high-profile political assassinations, including the killing of Lebanese leader Kamal Jumblatt in 1977.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Syrian
Security
Forces
Arrest
Intelligence
Chief
Assassinating
Kamal Jumblatt
