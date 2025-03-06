Syrian security forces arrest former Intelligence Chief accused of assassinating Kamal Jumblatt

Middle East News
06-03-2025 | 14:50
High views
Syrian security forces arrest former Intelligence Chief accused of assassinating Kamal Jumblatt
0min
Syrian security forces arrest former Intelligence Chief accused of assassinating Kamal Jumblatt

Syrian security forces in the city of Jableh have arrested former General Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Huweija, who is accused of orchestrating numerous assassinations during the rule of Hafez al-Assad.  

Huweija, a powerful figure in Syria's intelligence apparatus, is believed to have played a direct role in several high-profile political assassinations, including the killing of Lebanese leader Kamal Jumblatt in 1977. 

