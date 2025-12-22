Russian general killed in car bomb in Moscow: Investigators

World News
22-12-2025 | 02:43
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Russian general killed in car bomb in Moscow: Investigators
Russian general killed in car bomb in Moscow: Investigators

A Russian general was killed in a car bomb in Moscow on Monday, Russia's investigative committee said.

Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Russian General Staff's army operational training directorate, was killed, the committee said.

The committee said that one of the versions being investigated is that the bomb was planted by Ukrainian special services.



Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Killed

Car

Bomb

Moscow

Investigators

