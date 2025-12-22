News
Russian general killed in car bomb in Moscow: Investigators
World News
22-12-2025 | 02:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian general killed in car bomb in Moscow: Investigators
A Russian general was killed in a car bomb in Moscow on Monday, Russia's investigative committee said.
Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Russian General Staff's army operational training directorate, was killed, the committee said.
The committee said that one of the versions being investigated is that the bomb was planted by Ukrainian special services.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Killed
Car
Bomb
Moscow
Investigators
France to build new aircraft carrier to replace flagship: Macron
Previous
