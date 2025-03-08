News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Remembering those who shaped history: A Women’s Day tribute to MENA's change-makers
Middle East News
08-03-2025 | 05:23
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Remembering those who shaped history: A Women’s Day tribute to MENA's change-makers
By Mariella Succar
In the Middle East and North Africa, women lead the charge in redefining societal norms. This International Women's Day honors the groundbreaking contributions of Fatima al-Fihri, Leila Khaled, and Tawakkol Karman—figures whose impact in education, resistance, and activism remain relevant till this day.
Fatima al-Fihri’s legacy in education stands as a powerful force for progress. In 859 AD, she founded Al-Qarawiyyin University in Fez, Morocco—recognized by UNESCO and the Guinness World Records as the oldest existing and continuously operating university in the world. Yet her true innovation lay not just in its establishment, but in its structure—a pioneering model that integrated religious studies with sciences, philosophy, and mathematics, setting the blueprint for modern academia.
At a time when women were largely excluded from public life, Fatima’s vision created an institution that became a thriving center for intellectual exchange, drawing scholars from across the Islamic world and beyond. Among them was Ibn Khaldun, a founding figure in sociology. Over 1,200 years later, Al-Qarawiyyin continues to welcome students, a living testament to her belief that knowledge is not a privilege, but a fundamental right.
Leila Khaled’s name became synonymous with defiance and resistance. In a 2022 interview with BreakThrough News, she stated, “We have the right to defend ourselves, and when you defend yourself, you have to use any means at your disposal.” Her actions—hijacking planes in 1969 and 1970—forced global attention onto the Palestinian struggle.
Her dramatic interventions followed the Six-Day War, a moment of crushing defeat for Arab forces, and directly confronted Israel’s occupation. As a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Khaled stood as one of the first women recognized as a militant figure. She shattered gender norms, placing women at the forefront of the Palestinian resistance. While her methods sparked global debate—hailed by some as heroic and condemned by others—her impact was undeniable. She pushed the Palestinian cause into the global spotlight and proved that women could lead revolutionary movements.
Tawakkol Karman waged her fight in a different arena: the struggle for democracy and human rights. Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011, she became the first Yemeni woman—and the first Arab woman—to receive this honor. She earned the title “Mother of the Revolution” from her own people, a recognition of her leadership in the Yemeni uprising during the Arab Spring.
As a journalist and activist, Karman’s mission extended beyond toppling an authoritarian regime; she fought for gender equality in a deeply patriarchal society. “Women are an essential part of every change. They have been involved in every revolution and have proven they can lead,” she declared. Her activism transformed Yemen’s political landscape. Before the uprising, women had little representation in government. Afterward, reforms, including a 30% quota for female political participation, expanded their role in decision-making.
While these women ignited movements that defied expectations, men, too, played a role in advancing equality. One such figure is Taha Hussein, an Egyptian intellectual who championed education as a fundamental human right for all. In his seminal work Al-Ayyam, he argued that societal progress depended on dismantling barriers to education, ensuring that both men and women had equal opportunities to learn and lead.
This is a tribute and a commemoration to all the women in the MENA region who have been key contributors to development. Whether through education, resistance, or political reform, their legacies are a living testament to the power of those who dare to challenge convention. This tribute honors the fearless women who have led transformation and the men who have stood as allies in their fight. True progress thrives when individuals unite with unwavering support, elevating each other’s voices to forge a future defined by justice and equality.
Middle East News
Variety and Tech
International Women's Day
Tribute
Change Makers
Middle East
North Africa
MENA
Fatima al-Fihri
Leila Khaled
Tawakkol Karman
Taha Hussein
Next
Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Iraq to discuss security cooperation in Amman: Reuters
Syria's al-Sharaa urges Alawites to surrender after deadly clashes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-05
Netanyahu says Trump's Gaza plan could 'change history'
World News
2025-02-05
Netanyahu says Trump's Gaza plan could 'change history'
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-02
Lebanon's president hosts tribute to LBCI reporter Hoda Chedid, honoring her perseverance and patriotism
Lebanon News
2025-03-02
Lebanon's president hosts tribute to LBCI reporter Hoda Chedid, honoring her perseverance and patriotism
0
Lebanon News
03:24
Behind the headlines: The power of female coworker friendships in LBCI’s newsroom on International Women’s Day
Lebanon News
03:24
Behind the headlines: The power of female coworker friendships in LBCI’s newsroom on International Women’s Day
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30
History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30
History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:05
Iran's Khamenei slams 'bullying' tactics after Trump threats
World News
11:05
Iran's Khamenei slams 'bullying' tactics after Trump threats
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Hamas sees 'positive indicators' for second phase of Gaza ceasefire negotiations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Hamas sees 'positive indicators' for second phase of Gaza ceasefire negotiations
0
Middle East News
10:02
Red Cross calls for 'safe access' for health workers amid Syria violence
Middle East News
10:02
Red Cross calls for 'safe access' for health workers amid Syria violence
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
Israel airstrike kills two in south Gaza amid push for ceasefire extension
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
Israel airstrike kills two in south Gaza amid push for ceasefire extension
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-02-13
UK plans to amend sanctions regime on Syria after Assad's downfall
Middle East News
2025-02-13
UK plans to amend sanctions regime on Syria after Assad's downfall
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06
US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06
US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07
UK, France, Italy, Germany hail Arab plan to rebuild Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07
UK, France, Italy, Germany hail Arab plan to rebuild Gaza
0
Middle East News
10:02
Red Cross calls for 'safe access' for health workers amid Syria violence
Middle East News
10:02
Red Cross calls for 'safe access' for health workers amid Syria violence
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:33
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
Lebanon News
07:33
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
2
Lebanon News
04:29
Donald Trump selects Michel Issa to be US ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:29
Donald Trump selects Michel Issa to be US ambassador to Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
14:29
Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:29
Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla
5
Lebanon News
14:59
Israeli army: Strikes hit Hezbollah military sites in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:59
Israeli army: Strikes hit Hezbollah military sites in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
07:49
Israel targets Hezbollah member in airstrike in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
07:49
Israel targets Hezbollah member in airstrike in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
7
Lebanon News
04:22
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan warns of Israeli occupation, calls for state action
Lebanon News
04:22
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan warns of Israeli occupation, calls for state action
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More